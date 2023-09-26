Ad
euobserver
A looming deadline to overhaul the EU's asylum and migration pact is adding to the pressure for a deal ahead of the European elections in June 2024 (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Blocking minority of EU states risks derailing asylum overhaul

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A blocking minority of member states is posing tricky questions on whether the EU can reach a deal on an overhaul of the bloc's asylum and migration laws.

The European Commission is still hoping for a political agreement before the end of the year — despite fresh resistance from Germany, an on-going rebellion by Hungary and Poland, and other naysayers like Austria and the Czech Republic in a key proposal known as the crisis regulation.

"Together with Germany, those four will form ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Fresh dispute may delay EU-wide migration reforms
Frontex wins case against Syrian refugee family
EU commission praises autocrat Tunisia for sea rescues
A looming deadline to overhaul the EU's asylum and migration pact is adding to the pressure for a deal ahead of the European elections in June 2024 (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections