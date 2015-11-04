Sweden to tap Hungary's EU relocation quota

Sweden, one of the main destination of migrants coming to Europe, is to ask the EU to relocate asylum seekers to other member states, prime minister Stefan Loefven announced Wednesday (4 November).
The decision to benefit from the EU mechanism will be formally taken by the council of ministers on Thursday and a letter will be sent to the European Commission immediately after, or on Friday.
"It is time that other countries take responsibility and that is why the government require...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here