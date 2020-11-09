EU Commission: EU free-travel overhaul planned

The European Commission has reiterated its desire to reform the border-free Schengen area, in light of recent announcements by French president Emmanuel Macron.
"We are discussing the future of Schengen in an ongoing process and we are trying to adapt to the way it functions to the new realities," European Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer told reporters on Friday (6 November).
Macron last week demanded an overhaul of the Sche...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
