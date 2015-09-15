Ad
euobserver
Frontex is in desperate need of border guards and equipment to cope with the recent influx of migrants (Photo: Daniel Belenyi)

Frontex in dire need of border guards

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nick Mathiason, Victoria Parsons and Ted Jeory, Brussels,

As Europe's refugee crisis intensifies, the EU border agency, Frontex, is suffering from a drastic shortage of border guards on the Greek islands, on the land border between Greece and Turkey, between Bulgaria and Turkey, and along the Hungarian border with Serbia, according to an investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism (BIJ).

Five months after EU leaders increased Frontex's budget by €26.8 million to cope with t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Related articles

EU asylum talks end in weak compromise
Frontex resource limitations put agency in straitjacket
The first 100 days of the New Frontex Director
Frontex is in desperate need of border guards and equipment to cope with the recent influx of migrants (Photo: Daniel Belenyi)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections