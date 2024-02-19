Ad
euobserver
While head of Frontex, Leggeri took a private €8,500 flight to attend a meeting in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

Frontex to far-right, Leggeri epitomises EU contradictions

Migration
EU Elections
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Almost 10 years ago, Fabrice Leggeri, the disgraced former head of the EU's border agency Frontex, parroted the technocratic language of human rights.

"Those people [migrants] are not criminals. It is not a criminal offense to cross the border illegally," he said at a press briefing in Brussels in May 2015.

He had just taken up the role of Frontex chief in January of that year. And he would go on to describe migrants as victims of a system of criminal exploitation.

The debat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Elections

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Frontex chief took €8,500 private flight to Brussels meeting
Leaked report: Frontex compared rights officer to 'Khmer Rouge'
Frontex: Europe's new law enforcement agency?
Frontex spent €94,000 on a dinner in Warsaw
While head of Frontex, Leggeri took a private €8,500 flight to attend a meeting in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

MigrationEU Elections

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections