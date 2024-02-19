Frontex to far-right, Leggeri epitomises EU contradictions

Almost 10 years ago, Fabrice Leggeri, the disgraced former head of the EU's border agency Frontex, parroted the technocratic language of human rights.

"Those people [migrants] are not criminals. It is not a criminal offense to cross the border illegally," he said at a press briefing in Brussels in May 2015.

He had just taken up the role of Frontex chief in January of that year. And he would go on to describe migrants as victims of a system of criminal exploitation.

The debat...