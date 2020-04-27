Ad
euobserver
Current estimates indicate that 200,000 undocumented migrants work in Italian agriculture alone (Photo: tpmartins)

Undocumented workers are Covid-19 'elephant in room'

Migration
Health & Society
Opinion
by Leila Bodeux and Davide Gnes, Brussels,

Over the last few weeks, politicians and business associations have sounded the alarm on the disruption in Europe's food supply chains, and particularly in agriculture.

Lockdown measures, the halt to intra-EU circulation and the ban on international travel to Europe have left farmers across Europe facing a shortage of hundreds of thousands of workers.

This alludes to a pan European and systemic issue: from Spain and Italy t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Leila Bodeux and Davide Gnes are policy and advocacy officers at Caritas Europa - a Catholic network of 49 member organisations in 46 countries across the continent working with people in vulnerable situations.

Related articles

Holiday season means risk of tropical diseases in Europe
Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers
Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis
Romania braces for 1.3m workers' Easter return
Current estimates indicate that 200,000 undocumented migrants work in Italian agriculture alone (Photo: tpmartins)

Tags

MigrationHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Leila Bodeux and Davide Gnes are policy and advocacy officers at Caritas Europa - a Catholic network of 49 member organisations in 46 countries across the continent working with people in vulnerable situations.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections