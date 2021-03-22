Deadlock looms on EU's new asylum pact

MEPs spearheading EU-wide asylum reforms predict a deadlock with member states - casting doubt on the future of the much touted new pact from the European Commission.

German socialist Birgit Sippel and Dutch Green Tineke Strik said EU countries are already trying to water down some of the proposals.

"To be honest, unfortunately, I don't see that we will proceed very fast," said Sippel on Thursday (18 March), speaking at a conference organised by the international NGO Oxfam.

...