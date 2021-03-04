Ad
An internal probe on Frontex is set to deliver its final report this week (Photo: Frontex)

Internal Frontex probe to deliver final report this week

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An internal probe at EU border agency Frontex is set to give its final verdict this week.

The report will be delivered to the Frontex management board on Friday, announced a senior European Commission official on Wednesday (3 March).

The probe on fundamental rights was launched last November following allegations the Warsaw-based agency had been involved in illegal pushbacks.

"I expect that the conclusions drawn by the management board on Friday will be duly followed up by t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

