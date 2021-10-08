Ad
More and more EU states are erecting walls and fences to keep out migrants and asylum seekers. (Photo: euoparl.europa.eu)

Dozen ministers want EU to finance border walls

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Interior ministers from 12 member states are demanding the EU finance border-wall projects to stop migrants entering through Belarus, in a further push towards creating a fortress Europe.

In a letter dated 7 October (Thursday), the ministers asked the European Commission to tweak external border-entry rules to include walls and fences.

"Physical barriers appear to be an effective border protection measure that serves the interest of the whole EU, not just member states of first ar...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

