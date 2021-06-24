EU creates new cyber unit, after wave of online attacks

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (23 June) plans to build a new task force to respond to increasing numbers of cyberattacks on the bloc.

"The recent ransomware attacks should serve as a warning that we must protect ourselves against threats that could undermine our security," said commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas.

"We need to pool all our resources to defeat cyber-risks and enhance our operational capacity," he added.

In 2020, there were 949 signifi...