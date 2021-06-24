Ad
euobserver
In 2020, there were 949 significant malicious attacks in the EU - a 72-percent increase year-on-year (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence)

EU creates new cyber unit, after wave of online attacks

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (23 June) plans to build a new task force to respond to increasing numbers of cyberattacks on the bloc.

"The recent ransomware attacks should serve as a warning that we must protect ourselves against threats that could undermine our security," said commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas.

"We need to pool all our resources to defeat cyber-risks and enhance our operational capacity," he added.

In 2020, there were 949 signifi...

Rule of Law

In 2020, there were 949 significant malicious attacks in the EU - a 72-percent increase year-on-year (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence)

Rule of Law

euobserver

