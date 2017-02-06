Migrant hunger strikes spread in Greece

Migrants have launched a string of hunger strikes on the Greek islands and near Athens in the past week to protest against poor treatment and living conditions.
The latest action kicked off on Sunday (5 January) at Elliniko camp, an abandoned sports complex of four stadiums built for the 2004 Athens Olympics that is now home to 1,000 people, including families with small children.
The protest follows growing dissent on the Aegean islands.
Last week, 23-year old Hessam Ghafe...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
