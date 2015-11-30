Dutch diplomat: 'Is there a mini-Schengen plan? No'

The Netherlands has “no plan” for a so-called mini-Schengen area of north-western EU countries, its top diplomat in Brussels said on Monday (30 November).
But the "concept" is being floated, possibly as a threat to eastern EU members which are reluctant to take in refugees.
The term “mini-Schengen” emerged earlier this month when Dutch newspaper reports said Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands might take the step.\n \nThe reports added the concept has been ...
