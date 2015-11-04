Ad
Valletta to host more than 50 EU and African leaders (Photo: Ronny Siegel)

EU and Africa to clash on readmissions

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European and African leaders want different things from next week’s migration summit in Malta, as the EU lowers its humanitarian ambitions.

The African states will be pushing for more legal migration channels to the EU.

But EU negotiators, led by Pierre Vimont, the former head of the EU diplomatic service, are more interested in implementation of existing readmission agreements to help send people back.

“There is no secret that the Africans are looking for opportunity for ...

