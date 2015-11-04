EU and Africa to clash on readmissions

European and African leaders want different things from next week’s migration summit in Malta, as the EU lowers its humanitarian ambitions.
The African states will be pushing for more legal migration channels to the EU.
But EU negotiators, led by Pierre Vimont, the former head of the EU diplomatic service, are more interested in implementation of existing readmission agreements to help send people back.
“There is no secret that the Africans are looking for opportunity for ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
