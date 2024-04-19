Ad
euobserver
Most African governments have been pushing for new systems of legal pathways and exchange programmes at all levels but are reluctant to agree to any new commitments to readmit illegal migrants (Photo: Miko Guziuk)

EU playing 'catch up' on migrant returns, commission admits

Migration
Africa
Headline News
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU is stepping up its attempts to increase rates of readmission and returns of failed economic migrants and asylum seekers as part the ‘external dimension’ of its migration policy, a senior EU Commission official has told MEPs.  

Speaking at a hearing of the European Parliament’s civil liberties comm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAfricaHeadline News

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Migrant return bill 'obstructed' as EU states mull new position
EU mulls visa restrictions over migrant returns
Most African governments have been pushing for new systems of legal pathways and exchange programmes at all levels but are reluctant to agree to any new commitments to readmit illegal migrants (Photo: Miko Guziuk)

Tags

MigrationAfricaHeadline News

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections