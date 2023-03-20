EU fears Tunisia turmoil will spark migrant boat departures

The potential economic collapse of Tunisia has startled EU decision-makers amid fears that more migrants may leave on boats towards Europe.

"If Tunisia collapses economically or socially then we will be in a situation where new flows of migrants will come to Europe," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, told reporters on Monday (20 March).

Pressure from Italy is mounting for the International Monetary Fund to release an almost €2bn loan to Tunis despite national authoriti...