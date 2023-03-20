Ad
euobserver
Josep Borrell: 'If Tunisia collapses economically or socially then we will be in a situation where new flows of migrants will come to Europe.' (Photo: European Union)

EU fears Tunisia turmoil will spark migrant boat departures

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The potential economic collapse of Tunisia has startled EU decision-makers amid fears that more migrants may leave on boats towards Europe.

"If Tunisia collapses economically or socially then we will be in a situation where new flows of migrants will come to Europe," Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, told reporters on Monday (20 March).

Pressure from Italy is mounting for the International Monetary Fund to release an almost €2bn loan to Tunis despite national authoriti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU signs gas deal with Egypt's rights abusing leadership
EU eyes job deal with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia
Josep Borrell: 'If Tunisia collapses economically or socially then we will be in a situation where new flows of migrants will come to Europe.' (Photo: European Union)

Tags

MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections