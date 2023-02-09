Ad
euobserver
The text now forsees a phase-out of gas boilers by 2035 (Photo: Fred Romero)

MEPs agree to fossil loophole in EU green building directive

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

On Thursday (9 February), the industry committee in the European Parliament agreed on a compromise on the politically fraught file for the renovation and greening of buildings, with 49 votes in favour, 18 against and six abstentions.

With buildings responsible for approximately 35 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Europe, the so-called Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is an essential part of the EU Commission's decarbonisation efforts.

The regulation aims to t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?
Hydrogen - the 'no-lose bet' for fossil-fuel industry?
MEPs to vote on risky 'hydrogen for home heating' rule
The text now forsees a phase-out of gas boilers by 2035 (Photo: Fred Romero)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections