Is this strange summer a moment of change?

It is a strange, strange summer. The war in Ukraine continues, 60 percent of Europe is in danger of drought and Covid is still around and could rebound in the autumn. At the same time, everyone is desperate for normalcy.
People are jetting around for summer holidays as if it were 2019 again, desperate to move on from the past couple of years.
But we are now experiencing multiple crises, and, looking back, the outbreak o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.