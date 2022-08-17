Ad
A successful blitzkrieg and de facto incorporation of Belarus and Ukraine into Russia would have resulted in a colossal, reactionary state at the EU's border, intent on destroying democracy, the EU and all it stands for

Is this strange summer a moment of change?

by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

It is a strange, strange summer. The war in Ukraine continues, 60 percent of Europe is in danger of drought and Covid is still around and could rebound in the autumn. At the same time, everyone is desperate for normalcy.

People are jetting around for summer holidays as if it were 2019 again, desperate to move on from the past couple of years.

But we are now experiencing multiple crises, and, looking back, the outbreak o...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

