Children and torture-victims in Polish detention, MEPs told

In the aftermath of clashes last year at the Belarus-Poland border, 1,500 migrants remain stranded at detention centres inside Poland that rights experts say are not fit-for-purpose.

Hanna Machińska, Poland's deputy commissioner for human rights, told lawmakers in the European Parliament civil liberties committee earlier this week that a 13-year-old girl had wanted to commit suicide.

"Children and families with children, women...victims of torture, shouldn't be sent to such places...