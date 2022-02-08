Ad
euobserver
Poland is erecting a 186km border wall, cutting off access from Belarus (Photo: Mariusz Błaszczak)

Children and torture-victims in Polish detention, MEPs told

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

In the aftermath of clashes last year at the Belarus-Poland border, 1,500 migrants remain stranded at detention centres inside Poland that rights experts say are not fit-for-purpose.

Hanna Machińska, Poland's deputy commissioner for human rights, told lawmakers in the European Parliament civil liberties committee earlier this week that a 13-year-old girl had wanted to commit suicide.

"Children and families with children, women...victims of torture, shouldn't be sent to such places...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

