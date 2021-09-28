An economist on 'elephant-in-room' at German election

In a highly-important move last year, the European Commission suspended its stability and growth pact - to allow member states the fiscal leeway needed to battle Covid-19 and prevent an economic meltdown.
But with economic recovery now well underway, the debate on Europe's fiscal rules is set to re-emerge with a vengeance.
The financial details of this debate are undoubtedly arcane. But the outcome will shape the everyday lives of European citizens for the foreseeable future, bec...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.