An economist on 'elephant-in-room' at German election

In a highly-important move last year, the European Commission suspended its stability and growth pact - to allow member states the fiscal leeway needed to battle Covid-19 and prevent an economic meltdown.

But with economic recovery now well underway, the debate on Europe's fiscal rules is set to re-emerge with a vengeance.

The financial details of this debate are undoubtedly arcane. But the outcome will shape the everyday lives of European citizens for the foreseeable future, bec...