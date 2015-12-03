Ad
'Access to Europe is too easy,' Tusk said. (Photo: Consillium)

Tusk: 'Wave of migrants too big not to be stopped'

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The current influx of migrants is "too big not to stop them," European Council president Donald Tusk has said. He proposed that irregular migrants are detained for up to 18 months to check their identity.

In an interview with six European newspapers, Tusk said there is "no majority" in Europe for plans to relocate asylum seekers and that the priority should be the protection of Schengen's external borders.

The scheme to relocate 160,000 refugees from Italy and Greece has been push...

