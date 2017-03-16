EU to find missing migrant children with fingerprinting

One year after Europol estimated that 10,000 children have gone missing in Europe, leading EU lawmakers say that better registration of migrant children entering the EU could make it easier to find the ones that are unaccounted for.
EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos recently told the European Parliament that there is a need to "fully" use the existing instruments to report and record child disappearances, suggesting they...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here