How to handle Erdogan's constitutional coup

Last year's failed military coup of July 15, which left 241 dead and 2,196 wounded, has become a turning point in Turkey’s political history.

The three-month state of emergency, declared by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the aftermath, has been extended to 12 months.

Ruling through executive decree, the government has cracked down on Turkey's military, police, academia, judiciary, education system, civil service, media and businesses.

As a result almost 130,000...