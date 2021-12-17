12,000 illegal pushbacks this year 'tip of iceberg', says NGO

Almost 12,000 prospective asylum seekers in Europe were illegally forced back across a border in 2021, according to the Danish Refugee Council (DRC).
"That might be the tip of the iceberg here," Charlotte Slente, DRC's secretary-general, told EUobserver on Thursday (16 December).
"Pushbacks are becoming acceptable, and to some degree, sort of approved by other members [EU states]," she said.
Such practices prevent people from being able to file for asylum or international pr...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
