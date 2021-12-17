12,000 illegal pushbacks this year 'tip of iceberg', says NGO

Almost 12,000 prospective asylum seekers in Europe were illegally forced back across a border in 2021, according to the Danish Refugee Council (DRC).

"That might be the tip of the iceberg here," Charlotte Slente, DRC's secretary-general, told EUobserver on Thursday (16 December).

"Pushbacks are becoming acceptable, and to some degree, sort of approved by other members [EU states]," she said.

Such practices prevent people from being able to file for asylum or international pr...