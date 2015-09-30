Ad
Asylum seekers in Italy are set to be relocated to other member states (Photo: Carlos Spottorno / British Red Cross)

Italy to relocate asylum seekers 'in coming days'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The relocation of asylum seekers from Sicily in Italy to other member states could start before the end of the week.

“Hopefully the plan is to start with the relocation process in the coming days”, a spokesperson from the European support asylum office (EASO) told this website on Wednesday (30 September).

The Malta-based agency says the receiving member states have already been identified but would not disclose which because the process “is ongoing.”

The EU plan is to reloc...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

