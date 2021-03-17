Ad
Police officers seconded to Frontex in Greece. New 'category one' Frontex recruits will be carrying weapons (Photo: Frontex)

Frontex guards in Greece could be armed by summer

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex is pressing to have its guards armed by the summer.

The weapon-carrying border guards would be among the first deployment of armed EU officials to other member states.

The Warsaw-based agency, which also bills itself as a law-enforcement force, has been at pains of getting the legal basis sorted for its new recruits to carry guns.

It managed to reach an agreement with Poland to carry weapons o...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

