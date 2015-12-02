Report: Greece threatened with Schengen suspension

If it does not improve control of its borders and reception of migrants, Greece could be faced with a suspension from the free movement Schengen area.
According to the Financial Times, the threat has been made to the Greek government by several EU officials including Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn, whose country holds the EU rotating presidency.
EU interior ministers meeting in Brussels Thursday (3 December) are expected to ask for more measures from Greece to contro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here