Asylum conditions on Greek islands 'untenable'

Conditions for asylum seekers on Greek islands are "untenable", says the European Commission, amid a heavy snow fall that has left many exposed to the freezing weather.

Refugees woke up to snow covered encampments, such as Moria on Lesbos island, without heating over the weekend despite recent assurances from the Greek government that nobody would be left out in the cold.

Asked to comment by reporters in Brussels on Monday (9 January), the commission said it was ready to help fund...