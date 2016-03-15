Failed relocation scheme to be used in EU-Turkey plan

The EU may, ahead of this week's summit, merge a failed policy to relocate asylum seekers from Italy and Greece into a broader draft agreement with Turkey, according to an internal document.
The plan that will be discussed by EU leaders on Thursday (17 March) and with Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Friday (18 March) is part of a migrant swap deal with Ankara, where each rejected asylum applicant in the EU would be replaced by a Syrian refugee in Turkey.
The one-page pre...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
