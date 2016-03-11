Ad
euobserver
Dalligate continues to haunt Giovanni Kessler (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Olaf considers court action against EU commission

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's anti-fraud office Olaf on Friday (11 March) is considering possible legal action to protect its independence after the European Commission lifted the immunity of its director-general.

"This would be an unprecedented step, but one that is crucial in ensuring the independence and proper functioning of Olaf and, through Olaf's investigative work, the protection of the EU budget," Olaf's press office said in an email.

The move follows an unfolding scandal that could see Olaf'...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rule of Law

euobserver

