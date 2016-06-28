Ad
Some 64,000 people crossed the Mediterranean from north Africa to Italy this year (Photo: iom.int)

EU to use aid and trade to stop Africa migration

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU leaders are likely to agree to use all means possible to keep irregular migrants from leaving Africa to reach Europe when they meet at a summit in Brussels later, according to leaked papers seen by this website.

The heads of state are set to back a master plan to use development aid and trade as leverage against so-called countries of origin in Africa.

Most of the people disembarking from Libya to reach Italy by boat come from Nigeria, The Gambia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali, Sen...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

