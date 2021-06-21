EU commission takes stand against Danish asylum law

The European Commission has taken a firm stand against Denmark's plan to outsource asylum.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, on Friday (18 June), warned it could create a "knock-on effect to neighbouring EU countries" like Germany and Sweden.

She also said it goes against the Geneva Convention on refugees, which offers people a right to asylum.

"A system aiming for external processes outside the EU instead of protecting the right to apply for asylum in the EU woul...