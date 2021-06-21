Ad
euobserver
Denmark wants to offload asylum to countries outside Europe (Photo: News Øresund - Johan Wessman)

EU commission takes stand against Danish asylum law

Migration
Nordics
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has taken a firm stand against Denmark's plan to outsource asylum.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, on Friday (18 June), warned it could create a "knock-on effect to neighbouring EU countries" like Germany and Sweden.

She also said it goes against the Geneva Convention on refugees, which offers people a right to asylum.

"A system aiming for external processes outside the EU instead of protecting the right to apply for asylum in the EU woul...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationNordics

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven
Commission: outsourcing asylum 'illegal', after new Danish law
Denmark threatens Syria deportations amid EU concerns
Denmark wants to offload asylum to countries outside Europe (Photo: News Øresund - Johan Wessman)

Tags

MigrationNordics

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections