EU commission takes stand against Danish asylum law

The European Commission has taken a firm stand against Denmark's plan to outsource asylum.
EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, on Friday (18 June), warned it could create a "knock-on effect to neighbouring EU countries" like Germany and Sweden.
She also said it goes against the Geneva Convention on refugees, which offers people a right to asylum.
"A system aiming for external processes outside the EU instead of protecting the right to apply for asylum in the EU woul...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
