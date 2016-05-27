Nato mulls use of new drones near Libya

Nato is procuring powerful new Global Hawk drones and may seek to deploy them near the Libyan coast, Euobserver has learned.

"Perhaps if the EU moves more closely to the Libyan shores, as we see what happens in New York with the new Libyan government, we can perhaps have some kind of division of labour with Nato providing situational awareness," said an official, who asked not to be named, with knowledge of Nato's plans at a security conference in Brussels on Thursday (26 May).

Na...