German police at the shared border with Poland (Photo: bmi.bund.de)

EU admits it only questioned one Schengen border-control imposition - out of over 400

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen,

The European Commission has admitted it only ever once questioned a member state for imposing internal border controls within the passport-free Schengen area.

"So far, the co...

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

German police at the shared border with Poland (Photo: bmi.bund.de)

euobserver

