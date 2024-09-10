EU Commission stonewalls on new German domestic border checks

The European Commission will not criticise Germany's decision to instigate widespread domestic border checks, in what appears to be a long-standing capitulation to member state demands.
It comes as Germany's interior minister, Nancy Faeser, announced tighter border controls for six months at all nine of the country's land borders in a bid to curtail irregular...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
