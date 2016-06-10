Hungary refuses to take back migrants from Austria

Hungary said Thursday (9 June) it would continue to refuse taking back migrants that Austria argues should be returned under EU rules.
“It’s clear Hungary cannot take back these migrants,” Hungary’s defence minister Istvan Simicsko told a press conference in Budapest alongside his Austrian counterpart Hans Peter Doskozil.
Hungary, pointing the finger at Greece, has argued that it cannot take back migrants that have crossed other EU member states before arriving to Hungary....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.