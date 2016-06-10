Ad
euobserver
Migrants waiting to cross to Austria from Slovenia after Hungary erected its border fence with Croatia (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Hungary refuses to take back migrants from Austria

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary said Thursday (9 June) it would continue to refuse taking back migrants that Austria argues should be returned under EU rules.

“It’s clear Hungary cannot take back these migrants,” Hungary’s defence minister Istvan Simicsko told a press conference in Budapest alongside his Austrian counterpart Hans Peter Doskozil.

Hungary, pointing the finger at Greece, has argued that it cannot take back migrants that have crossed other EU member states before arriving to Hungary.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Asylum transfers to Hungary get the axe
EU blocks Austria on Italy border checks
EU launches migration cases against Croatia, Greece, Hungary, and Italy
Migrants waiting to cross to Austria from Slovenia after Hungary erected its border fence with Croatia (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections