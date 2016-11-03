Former spy chiefs call for EU-US intelligence hub

Europe and the US need an "intelligence hub” to fight terrorism, with French and German ideas on EU military integration unlikely to bear fruit, Germany’s former spy chief has said.
The counter-terrorism project would start out like the Schengen zone, the EU’s passport-free travel area.
It would involve a core group of trusted states such as Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.
Their intelligence services would form “operational task forces” and, as wi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
