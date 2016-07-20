Refugees confronted with Slovakia's 'national project'

With his happy-go-lucky nature, Tamim did not think too much about the unfriendly looks that fellow tram passengers gave him as he traveled to work or school.

The 25-year-old Afghan refugee perceives his life in Slovakia as a challenge. “It has made me a man,” he says. Still, his easygoing attitude has changed. He used to appear in the media, happy to answer questions about his journey to Slovakia. Now he agrees to an interview only under the condition that there will be no photos and ...