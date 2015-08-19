Record 107,500 migrants arrived in EU in July

The number of migrants registered at the EU’s borders more than tripled in July to 107,500 compared to the same month last year, figures released by Frontex on Tuesday (18 August) show.
It passed the record 100,000 in a single month for the first time since the EU's border control agency began keeping records in 2008.
The number of detections in 2015 (January-July) now ...

