Italian police ID check asylum seekers (Photo: Alice Latta)

IT security system threatens EU rights

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Efforts at the EU level to better coordinate IT systems – to fight crime, terrorism, and manage migration – drew a sharp rebuke from the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA).

FRA's director, Michael O'Flaherty, told MEPs on Monday (29 May) that making the numerous databases more interoperable poses serious fundamental rights issues and could lead to discriminatory profiling.

He also said that interoperable databases are very likely to be highly attractive for those trying to acces...

Migration
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Italian police ID check asylum seekers (Photo: Alice Latta)

Migration
Rule of Law

