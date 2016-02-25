Greek PM threatens to block EU decisions

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras has said he will block EU decisions at the next summit if Greece is left alone to deal with the migration crisis.
He told parliament on Wednesday (24 February) he would not let Greece be turned into a "warehouse of souls".
"Greece will no longer agree to any deal if the burdens and responsibilities are not shared proportionally," he said.
Greece was not invited to a meeting on Wednesday in which
