UN: Czechs violate refugee rights to deter others

The United Nations has accused the Czech government of deliberately violating the rights of refugees in order to deter others from arriving.
In a strongly worded statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, said Czech authorities are committing “systematic” violations.
“They appear to be an integral part of a policy by the Czech Government designed to deter mi...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
