Timmermans blunders on migrant figures

Fewer Syrians may be arriving in the EU compared to last year but a surge in Iraqis fleeing persecution casts doubt on recent statements by EU commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

Timmermans was quoted in Dutch media as saying some 60 percent of the arrivals in December come from countries where there is no conflict.

"More than half of the people now arriving to Europe come from countries where you can assume they have no reason to apply for refugee status. More than half, ...