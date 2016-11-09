Ad
Erdogan's threats to impose the death penalty and his sharp increase in powers has thrown EU relations into a spin (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Turkey backsliding on rights and rule of law, says EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU commission says accession talks with Turkey to join the European Union hang in the balance following a backsliding on the rule of law and fundamental rights.

The negative prognosis, issued Wednesday (9 November) in a 102-page annual report, risks stoking further tensions between the two sides.

EU's enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn issued unequivocal criticism of the reactio...

