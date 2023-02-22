Treat EU asylum stats 'with caution', warn NGOs

EU-wide recognition rates for asylum seekers, including Norway and Switzerland, hovers at 40 percent.

The figure, cited on Wednesday (22 February) by the Malta-based European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA), is the highest in five years.

But the true figure is likely higher, because the rate does not include appeals. And it does not cover humanitarian status granted by national authorities.

"Unfortunately, the data on decisions at appeal level is not yet complete for the year...