The Nansen passport – an old solution for today's refugees

More than 1.2 million migrants have come to Europe in the past year – most of them from Syria.

One year after the ‘long summer of migration‘ in 2015, Europe is still facing two severe problems: first, the lists of safe countries of origin differ in many states of the EU and secondly, further large-scale deaths by drowning of migrants and asylum seekers in the Mediterranean.

The reintroduction of the Nansen passport – an ID card for refugees guaranteeing asylum – at the European l...