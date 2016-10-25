Ad
A handful of EU states fear many of the people still stuck in Greece will attempt to enter their territories. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU extends internal border checks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU commission on Tuesday (25 October) endorsed extending internal border controls in Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and Norway for another three months.

"The controls so far have been necessary and proportionate," EU commissioner for migration Dimitris Avrampolous told reporters in Strasbourg. He described the three month extensions as being ”strictly limited".

"It is the exception in exceptional circumstances, it is not the new normal," he said, without ruling out possible...

