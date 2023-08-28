Italy demands people rescued at sea go to Tunisia, say NGOs

Italy is demanding civilian rescue ships disembark people in Tunisia, as Rome clamps down on their operations in the Mediterranean Sea, according to NGOs.
The pressure comes as three charity vessels have been detained by Italian authorities in the past few days and amid an on-going Tunisian-state sanctioned violent crackdown against black migrants.
A joint statement released by NGOs on Monday (28 August) said that Italian auth...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.