Ad
euobserver
The EU and Tunisia signed a partnership agreement over the summer (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Italy demands people rescued at sea go to Tunisia, say NGOs

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italy is demanding civilian rescue ships disembark people in Tunisia, as Rome clamps down on their operations in the Mediterranean Sea, according to NGOs.

The pressure comes as three charity vessels have been detained by Italian authorities in the past few days and amid an on-going Tunisian-state sanctioned violent crackdown against black migrants.

A joint statement released by NGOs on Monday (28 August) said that Italian auth...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO
Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa
'The boats will not stop', as migrants try to escape Tunisia violence
EU concern on migration from Tunisia was years in the making
The EU and Tunisia signed a partnership agreement over the summer (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections