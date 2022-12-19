Ad
euobserver
In absolute numbers, Romanian nationals were the worst-affected, with some 2,315 registered as trafficked in 2019 to 2020 (Photo: Ira Gelb)

Majority of trafficked children 'are EU citizens'

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

More than half of registered trafficking victims are EU nationals, with most sold off for sex, according to the European Commission.

"We can see that a huge majority of the trafficked children are EU citizens," Ylva Johansson, the EU home affairs commissioner, told reporters on Monday (19 December).

Around a quarter are children, according to a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

'Huge risk' children from Ukraine will be trafficked
Report slams German opposition to new child sexual abuse rules
What happens when trafficking survivors get home
In absolute numbers, Romanian nationals were the worst-affected, with some 2,315 registered as trafficked in 2019 to 2020 (Photo: Ira Gelb)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections