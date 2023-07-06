Frontex chief ambivalent on pulling out of Greece

The head of the EU's border agency Hans Leijtens is making a case for Frontex to remain in Greece.

His comments on Thursday (6 July) came after Jonas Grimheden, the agency's fundamental rights officer, reportedly recommended operations be suspended.

"It's an advice from the fundamental officer and of course we take that into account," Leijtens told MEPs in the parliament's civil liberties committee.

But Leijtens said tha...