Juncker: Migrant quotas must be 'compulsory'

The European Commission is proposing the emergency relocation of 120,000 migrants across Europe from Greece, Italy and Hungary, the EU executive's president Jean-Claude Juncker announced in a speech in Strasbourg on Wednesday (9 September), adding it "has to be done in a compulsory way."

In his first State of the Union address to the European Parliament, Juncker said: "Addressing the refugee crisis is a matter of humanity and human dignity, for Europe [it is] also a matter of historical...